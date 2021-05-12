Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $129.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $127.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 276,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,622,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

