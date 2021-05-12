Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Trading Down 3.9%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 23,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 141,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. The company provides Fionet, a mobile testing and tracking platform, which combines handheld devices linked to online AI-powered cloud, automating frontline testing, and capturing test results for tracking; HemoPalm, a blood analyzer and single-use cartridge that provides enterprise solution for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an user experience -centric system design to improve management and identification of medications.

