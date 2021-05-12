Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $683.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

RCII stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 15,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,723. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $64.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.