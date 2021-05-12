Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

