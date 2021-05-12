Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Get Repay alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.