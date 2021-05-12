Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $21.49

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $20.71. Repay shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 14,545 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,792,000 after acquiring an additional 370,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 6.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Repay by 18.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after buying an additional 345,764 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Repay by 720.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after buying an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

