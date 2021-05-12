Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.84

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.84 and last traded at $112.68, with a volume of 6206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

