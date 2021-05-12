Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Angi Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.32 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

