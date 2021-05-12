Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.26). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $47.15 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

