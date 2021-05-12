Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.