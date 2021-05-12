Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,679,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

