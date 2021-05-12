Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $98.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

