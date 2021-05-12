Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.04 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of -822.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.