Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY):

5/3/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

4/30/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/29/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

4/15/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/9/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/7/2021 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

3/17/2021 – Carlsberg A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

