Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

