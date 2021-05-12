Retirement Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 270,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,997,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,084,000 after purchasing an additional 225,384 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 440,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $52.34.

