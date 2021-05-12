Retirement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP remained flat at $$62.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,267. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.