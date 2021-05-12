Retirement Group LLC Purchases 6,226 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 11,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,407. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

