Retirement Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,721,603 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90.

