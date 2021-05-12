Retirement Group LLC Trims Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 119,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,392,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

