Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

REV opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revlon will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revlon by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Revlon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Revlon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

