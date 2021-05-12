Richard Ross Sells 20,000 Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) Stock

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) insider Richard Ross sold 20,000 shares of Diurnal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

LON:DNL traded up GBX 1.43 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.13 ($0.89). The stock had a trading volume of 234,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,115. Diurnal Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £94.24 million and a PE ratio of -16.27.

Get Diurnal Group alerts:

Diurnal Group Company Profile

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.