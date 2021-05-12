Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 14,920 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AKAM opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

