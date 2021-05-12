Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Rimini Street worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,094 shares of company stock valued at $473,846. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

