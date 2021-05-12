Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Achieves $70.10 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $70.10 million and $2.57 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

