Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

RBA opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

