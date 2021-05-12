Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of RBA traded down C$4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$74.38. 125,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,954. The company has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$77.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

