Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,814. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

