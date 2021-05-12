Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RBA stock traded down C$5.75 on Wednesday, reaching C$73.36. 273,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$52.97 and a one year high of C$101.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$77.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

