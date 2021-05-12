RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at CIBC

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

