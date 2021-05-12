RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at CIBC

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.
About RIV Capital
