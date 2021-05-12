RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.