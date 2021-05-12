Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

