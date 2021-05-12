Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 155,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,442. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $70.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

