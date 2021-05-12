Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 5,088 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. 65,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,641. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

