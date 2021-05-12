Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 180,213 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 180,213 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,467,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.