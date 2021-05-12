Robeco Schweiz AG Has $161.63 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 2.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.49% of Marvell Technology worth $161,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 451.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 548,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,608,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

