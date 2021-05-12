Robeco Schweiz AG Has $28.99 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $28,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. 12,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.