Robeco Schweiz AG Has $58.92 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.39% of Masco worth $58,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. 47,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

