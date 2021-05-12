Robeco Schweiz AG Has $70.23 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $70,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 135,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 39,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

NYSE TEL traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,075. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

