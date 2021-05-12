Robeco Schweiz AG Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.54.

NYSE BLD traded down $10.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.74. 5,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,614. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

