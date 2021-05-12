Robert W. Baird Boosts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $89.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

HLIO opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,533,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

