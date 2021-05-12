Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $700.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 692 ($9.04), with a volume of 738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691 ($9.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 642.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 528.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £489.92 million and a P/E ratio of 85.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.