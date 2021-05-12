Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Roblox stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 324,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,830. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
