Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roblox stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 324,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,830. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

