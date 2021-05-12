Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Truist

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

