Roth Capital Cuts Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target to $16.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $441.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

