Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.