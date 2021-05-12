Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.22.
Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
