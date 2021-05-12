Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $21.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.05 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

