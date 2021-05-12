Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $490.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $394.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.34. Intuit has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

