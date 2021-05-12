Royal Bank of Canada Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NYSE AIG opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

