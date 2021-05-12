Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 242,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

